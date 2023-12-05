Kent County clerk announces results of Kentwood city commission recounts

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Clerk’s Office announced the results of a recount held for a pair of city commissioner races in Kentwood.

The recounts were held Monday.

The results are as follows, according to the Kent County Clerk:

At-Large City Commissioner

Maurice Groce: 3,196

Lily Cheng-Shulting: 3,154

Ward 2 City Commissioner

David Moore II: 1,585

Ron Draayer: 1,577

We’re told Maurice Groce gained two votes in the recount while David Moore II gained four votes.

The recounts did not change the outcome of either race, election officials say.

