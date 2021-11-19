Kent County Apportionment Commission hit with gerrymandering lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. — The Kent County Apportionment Commission has been hit with a lawsuit for partisan gerrymandering by the League of Women Voters of Michigan.

The lawsuit is tied to the commission's plan to redraw county commission districts for 2022-2030.

The plan was adopted by the commission in October the League says it shows clear partisan bias and other legal violations.

The League is asking the Court of Appeals to take action to vacate the commission's plan and adopt another plan that the League says has less partisan bias.

“Partisan gerrymandering goes directly against the League’s mission and is counter to what voters demanded when then they voted to pass Proposal 2 in 2018, and it’s also a violation of the law governing county apportionment,” said Christina Schlitt, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Michigan. “Gerrymandering has no place in our state, including at the county and local levels.”

You can read the official filing below: