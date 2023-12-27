Kent County announces undersheriff’s retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt plans to retire after serving his community for nearly 30 years.

Undersheriff DeWitt’s career started in 1995 when he was hired as a patrol deputy.

From there, he was promoted to sergeant, lieutenant, captain and chief deputy, before Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young appointed him to the role of undersheriff in 2018— totaling 28 years of service.

“It is bittersweet to see someone go who has brought so much to our agency and community. He will be sorely missed,” Sheriff LaJoye-Young said. “He has made an impact that will continue in our future generations of KCSO staff.”

Kent County Sheriff's Office

“It has been an enormous honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Kent County,” Undersheriff DeWitt said. “I will truly miss the relationships I have with our staff. I have learned so much from you over these 28 years.”

During his tenure, Undersheriff DeWitt has played a key role in implementing the Kent County Jail’s Medication Assisted Treatment program, which works alongside people struggling with addiction while they are incarcerated.

He plans to continue his career in a similar capacity, outside of law enforcement, by helping those in need.

“The Kent County Sheriff’s Office would like to wish Undersheriff DeWitt the best in retirement and thank him sincerely for his contributions!”







