Kent County Animal Shelter urges adoptions after exceeding 'critical capacity'

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) urges the public to consider adopting pets after exceeding their “critical capacity.”

The shelter says they are looking after 95 dogs, many of which include dogs receiving veterinary care or are waiting to have surgery.

“KCAS is committed to not using euthanasia as a population management tool, meaning we do not euthanize healthy, adoptable animals due to a lack of space,” KCAS writes. “To keep this commitment, though, we need your help. We need adopters!!!”

As of Thursday, KCAS tells us 44 of their dogs are ready to be adopted. All of them are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and tested for heartworms.

Visit the shelter’s website to view their full list of adoptable animals.

