KCAS holding $50 adoption special ahead of move to temp location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) will temporarily change locations while renovations are made to its floors.

The shelter is scheduled to close Jan. 21. In the meantime, volunteers and staff will move animals to the temporary location on Oak Industrial Drive. That location will be their home for 12 weeks.

The move won’t come without challenges, however. KCAS normally cares for 80–90 dogs and some cats. The temporary location contains only 40 kennels.

The county spoke to its partners and worked to get as many of their animals as possible into permanent homes.

"Our goal right now is to really get animals adopted and prevent intake that is unnecessary. So we're trying to keep families and pets together as much as we can, to not run out of physical space at all in the near future,” says KCAS Director Angela Hollinshead. “Because again, the shelter right now is only down to 40 kennels instead of 80, and our off-site facility, once we move over, will also be only 40 kennels. So between foster adoption using social media to try to find pen owners, our staff are going to work really hard to make sure that we stay within our space capacity."

We’re told the hardest part about the relocation is they still need to accept strays regardless of their reduced capacity.

If you’d like to help, there is a $50 adoption special for dogs. That fee includes free vaccines, microchips and spay/neuter services.

Visit the shelter’s website for more information.

