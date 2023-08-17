Kent County Animal Shelter issues code red over number of animal intakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) has issued a code red in response to the growing number of animals in their care.

We’re told 148 animals are currently housed at the shelter.

“Over 40 of them are stray animals just waiting for their families to find them,” KCAS writes on its Facebook page.

Those with missing pets are urged to call or visit the shelter.

Have you lost a pet or found someone else’s? Submit their photo to Petco Love Lost to reunite lost animals with their owners using facial-recognition technology.

Others are encouraged to consider adding foster pets to their families.

KCAS says the Clear the Shelters event is underway with dogs available for only $17.

Visit PetFinder.com for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube