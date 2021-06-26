Kent County advises drivers to avoid driving on water over the road

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission (KCRC) is reminding drivers to not drive through "water over the road" conditions, as several roads in the county have been closed due to impassable conditions.

If you can not see the road, the commission is advising you to turn around.

KCRC will continue to monitor conditions and close/open roads as conditions allow them to.

The following roads are closed and are anticipated to be closed over the weekend:

Westbound M-21 between Settlewood Drive and Bennett Street (Posted Detour: Settlewood Drive to Parnell Avenue, Parnell Avenue to Vergennes Street, Vergennes Street to Pettis Avenue, Pettis Avenue to M-21)