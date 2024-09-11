Kent Co woman wins nearly $265K playing online lottery

"Financial relief" came to one West Michigan woman while playing the Michigan Lottery online.

“I play games on the Michigan Lottery app every now and again,” the player— who chose to remain anonymous— was quoted by the Michigan State Lottery. “That night, I just had a strong feeling that I should try the Michigan Jackpot game."

It paid off to the tune of $264,963

Michigan Jackpot is a new online instant draw game where players can purchase up to four tickets for each drawing. Each ticket costs $1 and features six numbers ranging from 1 to 42. If players match all six of their numbers, they win the progressive jackpot. The progressive jackpot starts at $50,000 and increases with each ticket purchased.

—Michigan Lottery

"I was so anxious when I won. I thought it was a mistake or was going to disappear from my phone," said the 60-year-old. "I went to bed that night and when I woke up in the morning, I raced to check my Lottery account. When I saw the prize was still there, I told my husband the good news!”

According to the lottery officials, the winner intends to share the windfall with her family and invest in her business.