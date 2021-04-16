Watch
Kent Co. Sheriff's Office investigates report of man shot in head at hotel

Posted at 1:23 PM, Apr 16, 2021
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating Friday afternoon after a report of a shooting at a hotel.

Deputies were told a man had been shot in the head at the Best Western on 28th Street, the sheriff’s office told Fox 17.

They’re checking multiple hotels on and near 28th Street, including the Candlewood Suites.

No victim has been found at the Best Western or any other hotel.

The sheriff’s office says it only received one report and that it had conflicting information.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

