Kent Co. Sheriff's Office creates Human Trafficking Task Force

Kent County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:50 AM, Feb 24, 2022
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has created a task force dedicated to combating human trafficking in the county.

Deputies say the Human Trafficking Task Force’s establishment was made possible thanks to a grant from the Office for Victims of Crime.

We’re told the new task force will seek to identify victims and offer services tailored to their needs, in addition to prosecuting human traffickers.

“Our trauma-informed investigators and partners will walk alongside those in need and help bring dignity and a voice to victims left in trafficking’s wake,” says Sheriff LaJoye-Young. “We hope this task force brings more awareness to the community and helps to empower our community to step in and help when they see potential human trafficking.”

The sheriff’s office says victims and families will receive support from the Salvation Army and Solutions to End Exploitation.

