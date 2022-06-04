Watch
Kent Co. road project to start, expect closures

Posted at 5:10 PM, Jun 04, 2022
SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Road Commission is set to start a pavement replacement project that will shut down two roads for the rest of the month.

The project will take place on Lincoln Lake Avenue from 18 Mile Road to Bradshaw Road, as well as on 19 Mile Road from Bass Lake Avenue to Montcalm Avenue.

Construction starts on Monday, June 6 and is expected to last through June 30.

The road commission says the project aims to crush and grind the existing asphalt and underlying gravel.

Crews will then regrade and compact that material and cover it with several layers of paver-placed hot asphalt.

The road commission says both roads will be closed to through traffic, but accessible to properties within the work zone limits.

