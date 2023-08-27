Kent Co. Road Commission shares locations of storm waste disposal centers

WALKER, Mich. — Kent County communities continue cleaning up after Thursday night’s storm, and local agencies are working to help dispose of storm-related brush and tree debris.

The Kent County Road Commission says local townships opened storm waste disposal centers where people can drop off yard, brush and tree debris.

Alpine Township and Plainfield Township locations:



Versluis Park— 3650 Versluis Park NE, Grand Rapids— Saturday, August 26- Saturday, September 2, 8 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Property at 5580 Alpine Avenue, Comstock Park— Monday, August 28- Friday, September 1, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

The two locations above are available only to people who live in or own property in Alpine and Plainfield townships— You’ll need to provide identification for drop-off.

You can drop off waste or tree debris only— neither commercial nor industrial products will be accepted.

Crews will inspect all loads. Any that are not “green,” meaning tree or brush waste, will get rejected.

Cannon Township location:



Cannon Township Center— 6878 Belding Road NE, Rockford— 24/7

Anyone in need of the service can head to the above location where water, restrooms and phone charging stations are also available.

You can drop off waste or tree debris only— neither commercial nor industrial products will be accepted.

Meanwhile, the road commission continues storm-related cleanup efforts, and expects this to be ongoing for several weeks.

“KCRC’s priority is safety, and our crews have been working since Thursday night to clear trees and other debris from the traveled portion of the road in the timeliest manner possible. What remains is most likely on or near downed wires and cannot be removed until the wires are addressed,” KCRC Deputy Managing Director of Operations Jerry Byrne said.

A dedicated crew will continue daily cleanup efforts; however, general operations will continue to prioritize safety-related issues, along with road improvement and preservation projects that are time and weather sensitive.

Road commission crews will only remove debris from trees that grew within the right-of-way.

“Residents are reminded that any debris that originated from trees outside the right-of-way are their responsibility to dispose of properly. KCRC crews will not be disposing of yard waste that has been thrown into ditches or moved to the side of the road. This is the responsibility of the property owner.”

Property owners should take care of debris in other areas of their property, and the road commission suggests wearing bright, highly visible clothing and being careful near the road.

Additionally, as a reminder, you should stay away from any downed wires.

You can send any non-emergency road concerns to KCRC here.

