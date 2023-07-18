Grattan Twp. man accused of taking thousands of lewd photos of women

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grattan Township man was taken into custody Tuesday for allegedly photographing women inappropriately.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says investigation began June 23 after a reported incident at the 28th Street Walmart.

The 33-year-old is accused of positioning his phone up women’s shorts and skirts to take pictures.

Investigations reportedly led authorities to thousands of photos that were taken in the described approach.

Deputies say evidence of child porn was also found.

We're told the man might have paid frequent visits to other stores on 28th Street.

The suspect is scheduled to be formally charged Wednesday.

Those who may have been victimized by this man are encouraged to connect with deputies at 616-632-6125.

