Kent Co. deputies searching for suspects who ran after crashing stolen vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County deputies are searching for two suspects who they say ran after crashing a stolen vehicle.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says multiple police agencies were called to the area of East Beltline and Burton after a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle.

FOX 17

Deputies say five suspects ran after the crash.

The sheriff’s office says three of those five have been caught and are in custody. Deputies are still searching for two of the people who ran.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details come in.

