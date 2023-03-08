Kent Co. deputies: 100+ pieces of stolen mail recovered, 2 in custody

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are in custody after deputies recovered a large amount of stolen mail in Byron Township early Wednesday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they received word that a stolen Jeep from Kalamazoo was spotted in the Byron Township area before 1 a.m.

Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on the Jeep near the intersection at US-131 and 84th Street when the car took off, according to KCSO.

We’re told the Jeep came to a stop near Dorr after deputies nearby deployed spike strips.

Two suspects from Kalamazoo — a 40-year-old man and 37-year-old woman — were arrested with help from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities say.

Deputies tell us a search turned up more than 100 units of stolen mail inside the Jeep, containing credit cards, checks and more.

The mail was reportedly stolen out of Kalamazoo, Byron Township and Ottawa County.

The two suspects were taken to the Kent County Jail where they face charges for allegedly stealing the Jeep, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and possessing burglary equipment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities are working to connect with victims of the stolen mail. A possible federal investigation is pending.

