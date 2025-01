The man found guilty of abusing a child for over 5 years— while knowingly having HIV— will spend at least a quarter century in prison, says the judge.

The sentence could be up to 60 years.

In court documents, the victim said Christopher Michael Haggerty, a 30-year-old from Kent City, started abusing them around age 5 or 6 and continued until they were 11.

Haggerty was found guilty just before Thanksgiving.

