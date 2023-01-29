Kent City man in custody after fleeing Sparta police at high speed

SPARTA, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Sparta police at high speed Saturday afternoon.

The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says they spotted a car that was missing a license plate on Division Street at around 2:30 p.m.

We’re told they tried to conduct a traffic stop but the car took off at high speed eastward along 13 Mile Road before it continued north on Division Street.

Police tell us they called off the pursuit due to the risk it posed to the public.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating the vehicle, which was found unoccupied at Long Lake Park about 30 minutes later, according to SPD.

The suspect, described as a 37-year-old man from Kent City, was arrested after K9 tracking efforts led authorities two and a half miles through a wooded area, police say. He has since been taken to the Kent County Jail for fourth-degree fleeing & eluding in addition to three outstanding warrants.

SPD tells the suspect vehicle was later impounded.

