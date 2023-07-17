Kent City comes together in support of teen who was dragged by vehicle

KENT CITY, Mich. — The Kent City community rallied against bullying at an event on Sunday. The event was held one month after a teen was left critically injured after being dragged by a speeding car.

In June, 17-year-old Colin Rogers was dragged by a speeding car through Tyrone Township. A month later, he’s still fighting at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

FOX 17 spoke with Colin’s mother, Pat, who provided an update on her son’s condition.

“Last week, he had an MRI and he had some fluid in the brain, on his brain, and he had some bleeding,” said Pat.

She also said that she’s been at the hospital by her son’s side every day.

“He’s been, you know, he opens his eyes a little bit,” said Pat. “And he has been following me, you know, so he knows who I am. Or he knows my voice at least. And it’s just great to watch.”

About 100 people came out on Sunday to ride and drive against bullying. Many of the participants placed #ColinCrew bumper stickers on their cars. The participants drove from Kent City to Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids.

“I cried. It’s, it is amazing,” said Pat. “Just people’s… the love of strangers, especially in this day and age right now. You know, just to see it. It’s amazing.”

Although Colin’s medical bills should be covered by insurance, his family is accepting donations to prepare for his long road to recovery.

“Wheelchairs, we will probably have to buy a new vehicle for him, and you know, something that a wheelchair can get into,” said Pat. “And then we gotta like, update his room so he can have a room that his chair can fit in and his bed can fit in.”

So far, the family’s GoFundMe page has raised more than $9,000.

“I appreciate the support,” said Pat. “It’s, I wish I could even explain how much I appreciate them just so they know. And they could feel like I feel it. Because it has really, it had helped me get through. I don’t, I wouldn’t be able to get through without it.”

Colin’s GoFundMe page can be found here.

