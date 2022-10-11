Watch Now
Kelloggsville bus drivers honored by Governor for saving 2-year-old after carjacking

Kelloggsville Public Schools
Posted at 4:23 PM, Oct 11, 2022
KENTWOOD, Mich.  — After a 2-year-old was snatched in a Kentwood carjacking, the pair of bus drivers who found and rescued that child is now getting some notable recognition for their "heroic actions."

On Monday, three employees at Kelloggsville Public Schools were officially honored by the school Board of Education, as well as the Executive Office of Governor Whitmer

Bus drivers Dave Skinner and Sue Figueroa, along with Director of Transportation Kristin Nichelson, were celebrated for their rescue of the Kentwood 2-year-old.

They received certificates of recognition from Governor Whitmer, handed out by Nate Engle, the West Michigan Regional Liaison for the governor's office.

