KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Sheriffs are looking for David Cook, 69, after he went missing today.

Cook was last seen today at 9:00 a.m. leaving the 7500 block of Burlingame Ave SW in his silver 2001 Dodge Dakota to run errands.

Authorities report that Cook left without his medications and has been gone for an unusually long time.

KCSO David Cook

Cook is a 5’11, 195-pound white man with long brown hair and a gray beard. The missing endangered man’s license plate is EDP1538.