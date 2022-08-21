KCSO mourns the loss of horse ‘Hank the Tank’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that it lost one of its cherished horses, Hank.

The sheriff’s office says Hank started showing symptoms of Potomac Horse Fever, which is a bacterial disease.

Hank fought hard, but unfortunately, the sickness was too much for his body’s immune system.

The members of the sheriff’s office’s Mounted Unit say they will always remember him as “Hank the Tank,” a gentle giant with a distinguished “L” on his forehead.

They say Hank, a Percheron/Thoroughbred cross gelding, was incredible with kids and a unit favorite.

Hank the Tank joined the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in 2017, after coming from Asbury University in Lexington, Kentucky.

Hank was eight-and-a-half-years old when he passed.

