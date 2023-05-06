KCSO Mounted Unit officers assist at Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit is at Churchill Downs this weekend to help out at the Kentucky Derby.

Four KCSO deputies are working with the Louisville Metro Police Department to keep spectators safe.

While assisting with crowd control, the sheriff’s office says deputies ended up running into someone who lives in Kent County.

This is the second year Kent County’s mounted unit has worked at the Kentucky Derby.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Squad, one mounted officer is the equivalent of 12 to 14 officers on the ground.

Mounted unit officers must work a minimum number of special events each year and participate in regular training programs.

