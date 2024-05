GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After going missing late Friday morning, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says they found the 31-year-old man from Muskegon they were looking for.

Early Saturday morning, investigators tell Fox 17 Cardell Parker was found in Grand Rapids Township.

KSCO thanks the community for their assistance in finding Cardell.

