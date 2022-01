ROCKFORD, Mich. — Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of a woman in Rockford.

The Rockford Department of Public Safety was called to the 100 block of E Division St on Jan. 16, 2022, to investigate the death of a 42-year-old-woman inside a home.

Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is assisting with the investigation. Authorities report that the cause and manner of death is unknown and there is no threat to the public.