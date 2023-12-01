Watch Now
Kalamazoo men arraigned on human trafficking, unlawful imprisonment charges

Posted at 4:59 PM, Dec 01, 2023
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two Kalamazoo men accused of human trafficking and unlawful imprisonment were arraigned in Kent County Friday.

Authorities say Devaughntre Bates and Darvionce Smith were taken into custody Wednesday at a Byron Township bank.

The pair allegedly instructed a woman to create a bank account at Bank of America on their behalf, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. The woman told the bank teller about this, leading deputies to the suspects.

Bates and Smith are accused of persuading women experiencing homelessness to work for them.

