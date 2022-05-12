K-9 readies for retirement, sheriff’s office welcomes replacement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says Arson K-9 Ritzey will retire officially on May 16.

She has served the county since 2013 with handler Deputy Dale DeKorte and has sniffed more than 250 fire scenes.

Deputy DeKorte says 10-year-old Ritzey plans to enjoy her retirement at home by rolling in stuff that apparently smells good to her.

Arson K-9 Cheffrey will take over for K-9 Ritzey upon her retirement.

The 2-year-old Goldador just graduated from Maine Specialty Canine training, sponsored by State Farm Insurance.

K-9 Cheffrey will accompany Deputy Braxton Crowder in assisting West Michigan area police and fire agencies in accelerant detection.

The sheriff’s office thanks Ritzey for her service to West Michigan and is excited to welcome Cheffrey to the team.

