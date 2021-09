WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety’s K-9 Azar is retiring after faithfully serving the city for eight years.

City officials announced his retirement in a Facebook post Monday.

K-9 Azar is looking forward to trading in his police adventures for traveling and camping with his handler and family.

Take a look at his time with the department over the years:

