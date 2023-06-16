Jury convicts Grand Rapids teen of murder in July 4 drive-by shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County jury convicted a Grand Rapids teenager of a slew of crimes late Friday afternoon, including murder.

Brandon Lee Bechtold Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

This verdict stems from the July 4, 2022, drive-by shooting that killed 16-year-old Ja’Juan Webb, who was riding bikes with his friends on the sidewalk of Leonard Street.

Bechtold’s trial lasted all week, and the jury came to a decision after a little more than an hour of deliberation.

READ MORE: Teen goes to trial as an adult, faces murder charges in July 4th shooting death

Prosecutor Becker says Bechtold took off to Georgia after the shooting and had to be brought back to West Michigan for his trial.

“Obviously, we are extremely pleased with this verdict. Hopefully, the family of Ja’Juan can find some solace with the results of the trial. Grand Rapids police are to be complimented, as well, for their hours of work on this case and their extensive investigation which helped secure this conviction,” Becker added.

A sentencing date has not been set yet.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube