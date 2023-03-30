Judge greenlights $54 million settlement between residents and Wolverine Worldwide

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Grand Rapids judge has signed a settlement between a major shoe-making company and Kent County residents who accused the corporation, Wolverine Worldwide, of contaminating local land and wells with toxic “forever chemicals.”

$54 million will go to Kent County residents who live in the areas impacted by PFAS contamination caused by Wolverine Worldwide's history of dumping chemical-laced sludge into waterways in northern Kent County.

The settlement pertains to approximately 1,700 residences north of Grand Rapids. People will receive settlement money based on a points system, based on factors including levels of PFAS in home water sources.

Everyone who qualifies for the settlement lives within the boundaries of the provided map:

According tothe Environmental Protection Agency, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are long-lasting chemicals that do not easily break down in the environment, lingering for extended periods of time in the water or soil. Known as "forever chemicals," PFAS may cause harmful health problems in animals and humans, if they are exposed.

U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou tentatively approved the lawsuit last September, saying “The settlement is fair, reasonable, adequate and meets the standards for preliminary approval.”

The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2017 against Wolverine Worldwide, which is based in Rockford, and 3M, a company that used PFAS to manufacture a waterproofing product used by Wolverine Worldwide.

In September, Wolverine Worldwide said the settlement is critical to "doing the right thing for our community."

The footwear company is currently negotiating with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to craft a strategy for cleaning up the Rogue River and other PFAS-impacted sites. In March, EGLE rejected the company's plan. Wolverine Worldwide will have until May 9 to revise the plan.

