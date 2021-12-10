Judge dismisses charges against Lowell police officer

LOWELL, Mich. — Charges against a former Lowell Police Department officer have been dismissed.

Court records indicate Jason Diaz no longer faces assault and firearms charges as of Thursday.

He had previously been charged by the attorney general’s office with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, misconduct in office by a public official and weapons – careless discharge causing injury.

It happened after a high-speed chase and police shooting last year.

According to the AG's Office, Diaz allegedly fired his weapon at the fleeing vehicle, hitting a passenger in the head.

