Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

AG's office charges Lowell officer following officer involved shooting in August

items.[0].image.alt
Lowell Police Department
An undated photo of Officer Jason Diaz.
Lowell Off Jason Diaz.png
Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 11:52:25-05

LOWELL, Mich. — The Attorney General's Office charged a Lowell officer Tuesday following a high speed chase and officer involved shooting in Ionia County last year.

RELATED: 5 arrested after officer-involved shooting and 100-mph chase in Ionia County

Officer Jason Diaz faces several felony charges after a high-speed chase through Kent and Ionia counties back on August 29.

According to the AG's Office, Diaz allegedly fired his weapon at the fleeing vehicle and struck a passenger in the head.

Diaz was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony, one count of misconduct in office by a public official, a five-year felony; and one count of weapons, careless discharge causing injury, a two-year high court misdemeanor.

His next court appearance is set for March 22.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time