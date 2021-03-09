AG's office charges Lowell officer following officer involved shooting in August

LOWELL, Mich. — The Attorney General's Office charged a Lowell officer Tuesday following a high speed chase and officer involved shooting in Ionia County last year.

Officer Jason Diaz faces several felony charges after a high-speed chase through Kent and Ionia counties back on August 29.

According to the AG's Office, Diaz allegedly fired his weapon at the fleeing vehicle and struck a passenger in the head.

Diaz was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony, one count of misconduct in office by a public official, a five-year felony; and one count of weapons, careless discharge causing injury, a two-year high court misdemeanor.

His next court appearance is set for March 22.