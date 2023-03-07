Jewish community concerned about antisemitic flyers in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Sunday, March 5, plastic bags with antisemitic messages inside were tossed on people’s lawns in the Crystal Springs neighborhood.

Several people who live there told FOX 17 they were disgusted and threw them away immediately. However, they questioned why it would be in their neighborhood, which they described to be quiet, friendly and multicultural.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said they weren’t surprised by this tactic. It’s how the group behind the flyers operates.

“I’m always concerned when anybody does anything that is antisemitic or hateful or bigoted in any way,” said the ADL’s Carolyn Normandin during a Zoom interview with FOX 17 on Tuesday. “This particular group typically focuses on propaganda. They’re trying to bring people into their brotherhood. They’re trying to bring people into their conspiracy theory.”

Normandin is the regional director with the ADL. She said they’ve been tracking this group, which she will not name because the name itself is derogatory. They have a huge following online and have activity, sometimes aggressive, throughout the country including in California, Texas, Georgia and New York. They just started operating in Michigan over the last year.

“It’s important to be concerned about it,” Normandin said. “These little baggies are often found by young children or teenagers who may not be able to even decipher what the message is, but they see symbols like the Star of David along with a terrible statement, and so I really feel like it’s something that people should take notice of.”

The state has taken notice of the antisemitism flyers. Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel said the incidents in Gaines Township were "upsetting."

“More than anything, I think people should know that it's dangerous and it leads people to believing things that are obviously false,” Nessel said during a Zoom interview. “But, unfortunately, that sort of hate speech, can and does lead to hate crimes. And that's when it becomes an issue for us here at the Department of the Attorney General.”

According to the ADL, antisemitic incidents nationwide topped 2,000 incidents every year since 2019. Additionally, the American Jewish Committee Survey of American Jews stated that four out of ten Jews feel less safe than they did a year ago.

“We have an Ethnic Intimidation Act that we enforce. There are many other laws, of course, that apply potentially to different sets of circumstances,” Nessel said. “And for people who engage in illegal behavior, people will be held accountable. But when you look at what leads to that kind of behavior it starts with some of the circumstances that you're seeing right now. It starts with an effort to get people to hate others.”

Nessel was among the Jewish government officials who were recently targeted by a man online, threatening to kill them. He’s since been charged and will be arraigned next week. However, Nessel believes one area where she seeing an increase in attacks is on social media.

“But also, you know, I just see a lot of language from public officials that I don't think we traditionally saw years ago and I don't think would have been accepted many years ago,” Nessel added. “So, you hear a lot of language that I think is coded. So, when you hear talk of, you know, globalism or global elites or media elites or, a lot of language that doesn't seem in and of itself to be antisemitic. But then when you read a little further into it, you understand what those individuals are talking about.”

The Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids and Temple Emanuel are aware of the situation in GAINES TOWNSHIP. They provided the following statements:

"The Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids condemns the increased incidents, threats, and explicit expressions of antisemitism in West Michigan and around the country. These actions are concerning and saddening, and we stand firm in denouncing hate and violence against the Jewish community. There is no place in our society for any form of antisemitism." - Nicole Katzman, Executive Director

“I believe the vast majority of our neighbors who live in Caledonia and West Michigan are kind and generous people. Many are faithful Christians who believe in extending goodwill toward all humankind. What a shame it is that a very few seek to peddle hate. They only stain and embarrass themselves by their behavior. The Jewish community will always respond to such unbridled hatred with acts of love.”- Rabbi Michael Schadick, Temple Emanuel

The Kent County Sheriffs Office said that they’ve made contact with someone associated with the vehicle that was driven around the neighborhood, and no one’s been arrested. However, the case is in the hands of the prosecutor’s office.

Even though the Jewish community was targeted, Normandin believes stopping hatred should be something everyone supports.

“No one is safe until all people are safe,” Normandin said. “So, it doesn’t help to fix this for the Jewish community unless we fix it for the Black community. And it doesn’t help to fix it for the Black community unless we fix it for the gay community.”

***If you'd like to report an antisemitic or an act of discrimination, click here.***