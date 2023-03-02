Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Michigan AG says she was among those targeted in threat to kill Jewish members of state government

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Department of Attorney General
Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Posted at 8:23 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 08:23:39-05

(CNN) -- A Michigan man allegedly threatened on social media to kill Jewish members of the Michigan government, the FBI said, and state Attorney General Dana Nessel says she was among those targeted.

Jack Eugene Carpenter III is accused in a criminal complaint of making threatening interstate communications when he tweeted last month a threat to "carry out the punishment of death to anyone that is Jewish in the Michigan govt if they don't leave, or confess, and now that kind of problem. Because I can Legally do that, right?"

On Thursday morning, Nessel tweeted, "The FBI has confirmed I was a target of the heavily armed defendant in this matter. It is my sincere hope that the federal authorities take this offense just as seriously as my Hate Crimes & Domestic Terrorism Unit takes plots to murder elected officials."

Her tweet embedded an article from the Jewish Telegraphic Agency citing the case.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather