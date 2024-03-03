Jersey Junction ice cream in East Grand Rapids opens for the season

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring is just three weeks away, but Jersey Junction in East Grand Rapids is getting the scoop on the season by opening their doors ahead of time.

After being closed for four months, Jersey Junction owner Katie Nugent is glad opening day is here.

“We actually do really well in the spring because so many people want summer to start. So early.”

For 61 years the ice cream parlor has been serving up frozen treats in Gaslight Village.

“So really being here and getting the store ready, stocked all the ice cream in the store. It's exciting. It's fun, because the employees are excited to be back. And even the community is buzzing; they all count down to this day.”

Katie says for the past few days, the staff has been getting the store ready to open knowing that many customers look forward to getting cones.

"We are so excited; we have been waiting four months now, so we have been counting down the days until we can get our favorite ice cream from our favorite spot," said customer Julie Falther.

Another customer, Christionna McCoy, just missed out last year. "It's so good," she says. "I have been craving ice cream all winter long. I came here the day after they closed, and I was so disappointed and now I finally got it so I’m happy."

Katie says she sees a lot of familiar faces coming back every year.

“it's just about kind of honing in on the history and really continuing the legacy that it has and it still being a really big staple in the community that everyone loves and, you know, offering 32-plus flavors and as much candy as you can dream of. It can't bring anything but happiness.”

Now if you are craving a sweet treat, no worries! Jersey Junction is open daily for the season.

