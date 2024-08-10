JD Vance to speak in Byron Center on Wednesday

BYRON CENTER, Mich — The Trump-Vance campaign announced Saturday afternoon that Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will visit West Michigan on Wednesday.

Vance, the junior senator from Ohio, will deliver remarks during a campaign rally scheduled for 2 p.m. at Cordes Inc., located at 10100 Sedroc Industrial Drive SW in Byron Center.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. for the event.

A maximum of two general admission tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following Web site:

https://event.donaldjtrump.com/events/vice-presidential-nominee-senator-jd-vance-to-deliver-remarks-in-byron-center-michigan?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ncl_amplify&utm_campaign=240810-vice_presidential_nominee_senator_jd_vance_to_deliver_remarks_in_byron_center_michigan&utm_content=ncl-455TQcxpx5&_nlid=455TQcxpx5&_nhids=mLqBU3n5