Jamestown Canyon virus detected in Kent County mosquitos

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) detected mosquitos carrying the Jamestown Canyon virus.

Health officials discovered the virus while surveying the 49504 area, which includes Grand Rapids and Walker.

It’s not a human case of the virus, but it can still spread to humans.

Symptoms of Jamestown Canyon virus include headache, fever and fatigue. Meningitis or encephalitis may develop in rare cases.

Prevent mosquito-borne illnesses by taking the following precautions:



Spray insect repellent with 10–35% DEET.

Wear long sleeves and pants with light colors.

Stay inside at dusk.

Remove standing water around your home.

