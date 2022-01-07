Watch
Jamarion Lawhorn free, rehab considered a success

Photo from 2014
Jamarion Lawhorn
Posted at 10:44 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 22:44:58-05

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Jamarion Lawhorn, the youngest killer to be convicted in Kent County, is now free, according to his re-entry team.

It was determined that Lawhorn will no longer be under watch during a hearing on Thursday.

Lawhorn was 12 years old when he stabbed and killed 9-year-old Connor Verkerke on a Kentwood playground back in 2014. It was a decision he made while reportedly suffering from physical abuse.

Lawhorn was released from Evart Youth Academy back in March and placed under the care and supervision of a family in a private home.

Attorneys consider Lawhorn’s rehabilitation a success.

We’re told Lawhorn is now working and desires to become a public speaker in the future.

