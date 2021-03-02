Menu

Jamarion Lawhorn, found guilty of murder at 12 years old, released from residential center

Photo provided by Lawhorn's Corrections Advocate
Posted at 7:14 PM, Mar 01, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jamarion Lawhorn, Kent County's youngest killer at 12 years old, was approved for release from a residential-treatment center by a judge on Monday.

The news was confirmed to Fox 17 by Charlie Clapp, Lawhorn's defense attorney.

Lawhorn was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2014 after stabbing 9-year-old Connor Verkerke to death at a Kentwood playground.

Lawhorn, who turns 19 in a few weeks, earned the release after excelling at Evart Youth Academy, formerly named Muskegon River Youth Home.

