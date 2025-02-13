‘It's honestly heartbreaking’: Imagination Library may stop sending books to some West Michiganders

(WXMI) — TheImagination Library is monthly magic in the mail.

The symbol on the books received symbolize some distant fairy godmother named Dolly Parton.

The program sends a free book to registered children once a month until the age of 5.

"A lot of them believe they have this other grandma who is just sending them books," said President of Early Bird Books Kate Purvis.

That's not the case though. In order for an Imagination Library to exist in a local area, you have to have a local organization like Early Bird Books to run the program.

A fundraiser Wednesday night aims to support their nonprofit, but it may not be enough for the more than 1,000 kids it serves in the Rockford-Belmont area.

"We were hit with a trifecta of bad luck," Purvis said.

Purvis sent an email to parents explaining the services may end because of a funding gap.

She says Rockford Public Schools, a longtime partner, could no longer support the program.

Rockford Schools confirmed Wednesday that its post-COVID "accelerated learning funds" expired and cuts were made.

In addition to a loss of funding, costs to send the books out have gone up as well.

Purvis said, "We got a notification from Dollywood at the end of last year that the postage prices for the books are going up."

Purvis says registered families will likely experience an indefinite pause in book deliveries this spring.

She said, "It's honestly heartbreaking, because they have gotten so used to this program."

Early Bird Books is having another fundraiser Thursday night if you would like to help. If you are unable to make it, consider making a donation through their website.

They also serve Comstock Park and Cedar Springs but those families shouldn't be affected.

There are pockets of services for the Imagination Library in West Michigan, including the 49507 area of Grand Rapids. To find out where, visit the program's website.

