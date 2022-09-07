It's back! Annual fitness take-over returns to Grand Rapids' Blue Bridge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Barre Code Grand Rapids is back, and aiming to improve your mental health through movement and camaraderie.

Monday, September 12th, you can join them for Bootcamp on the Blue Bridge where they'll debut their brand new "Bootcamp 2.0".

This year's focus is driving out the fear of group fitness while emphasizing the benefits of physical fitness that go beyond your shape or the number on the scale.

Bootcamp promises party vibes and goodies from several local businesses.

Tickets are $10, and the event runs from 5-8 p.m.

Expect strength training with short bursts of cardio.