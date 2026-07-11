'It was just a cool thing to be a part of': Baby born on the side of I-96 in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A baby was delivered on the side of a West Michigan interstate Wednesday evening, drawing a response from multiple agencies and ending with a healthy newborn.

The birth happened where westbound I-96 loops onto M-6 in Kent County. Michigan State Police, Cascade Township Fire Department, Kent County Sheriff's Office, and Life EMS all responded.

Michigan State Police Trooper Bronson Mathieu said the initial radio call raised immediate concern.

"Originally the call came out that the baby wasn't breathing, and when you hear that, it's kind of like everybody available just go to it," Mathieu said.

When Mathieu arrived, the scene was calmer than expected.

"She was just in the back seat holding the baby, as calm as could be," Mathieu said.

"They were all calm, and it was just a cool thing to be a part of," Mathieu said.

The baby was breathing by the time Mathieu arrived. First responders helped prepare the family to continue to the hospital with a healthy baby.

The roadside delivery came in the wake of news surrounding a baby found at the Electric Forest music festival — a story that was on Mathieu's mind when the call first came in.

"That was in the back of my mind, especially when it came out the baby wasn't breathing. But I was happy to hear that the baby started breathing before I got there," Mathieu said.

"This incident was some good news that West Michigan needed to hear," Mathieu said.

Mathieu said parents in a similar situation should pull over safely, call 9-1-1, and help will arrive within minutes. He said Kent County is well-resourced for exactly these kinds of emergencies.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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