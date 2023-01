BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ionia County man has died following a crash in Bowne Township Friday evening.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old driver traveled east in a pickup truck on 92nd Street when the car left the road near Alden Nash Avenue and hit a tree before 7 p.m.

No one else was inside the vehicle.

We’re told alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube