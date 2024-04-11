Investigators seize 3.2K grams of illegally grown marijuana, 4.1K vape pens

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A lengthy investigation led to the seizure of a significant amount of drugs, guns and cash, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators got a tip about an Oakfield Township business selling marijuana and nicotine pens to underage kids.

The business, Nature’s Edge — formerly known as Greenville Hydroponics — received a citation last year when a Kent County Sheriff’s Office decoy bought a nicotine vape pen there.

Several months later, an area school resource officer got a tip that Nature’s Edge was selling marijuana and marijuana products to students.

The tip led the sheriff’s office’s narcotics team to open an investigation, which resulted in three search warrants last month.

That’s when the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team seized 3,200 grams of marijuana and marijuana products, 4,100 vape pens, two handguns and $39,500 from the business.

It’s not yet clear if investigators made any arrests.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube