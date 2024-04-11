Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Investigators seize 3.2K grams of illegally grown marijuana, 4.1K vape pens

Marijuana
Hans Pennink/AP
Marijuana
Posted at 5:11 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 17:11:42-04

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A lengthy investigation led to the seizure of a significant amount of drugs, guns and cash, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators got a tip about an Oakfield Township business selling marijuana and nicotine pens to underage kids.

The business, Nature’s Edge — formerly known as Greenville Hydroponics — received a citation last year when a Kent County Sheriff’s Office decoy bought a nicotine vape pen there.

Several months later, an area school resource officer got a tip that Nature’s Edge was selling marijuana and marijuana products to students.

The tip led the sheriff’s office’s narcotics team to open an investigation, which resulted in three search warrants last month.

That’s when the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team seized 3,200 grams of marijuana and marijuana products, 4,100 vape pens, two handguns and $39,500 from the business.

It’s not yet clear if investigators made any arrests.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book