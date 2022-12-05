Injuries reported in morning Solon Township fire

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Donations are being collected following a house fire in Solon Township Monday morning.

Kent County dispatchers say the first calls about a fire on 21 Mile Road near Cedar Springs came in at approximately 6:35 a.m.

We’re told injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.

All of the building’s occupants reportedly vacated the home.

Chief Richard Hayes, of Solon Fire Department, said that a family of five were in the house.

Two parents and three kids were taken to the hospital, though the extent of injuries is still unknown.

However, the Chief did confirm that the house was a total loss.

For those wishing to donate to the family, Chief Hayes said that people are encouraged to bring clothes, Christmas gifts, and other donations to the Solon Fire Department, in addition to two drop-off locations in Sand Lake and Rockford.

Dispatchers tell us eight departments responded to the fire, including Solon Township, Sparta, Plainfield, Cedar Springs, Algoma, Portland, Kent City and Sand Lake.

The Solon Fire Department posted to social media later in the afternoon calling for donations to help those affected. View their Facebook post below for more information:

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

