‘I’m still processing it’: Kent County woman wins $1.1M Lotto 47 jackpot

Michigan Lottery
Posted at 11:47 AM, Feb 21, 2024
LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County woman is “still processing” the good news after winning the Lotto 47 jackpot!

The Michigan Lottery says the anonymous player matched the numbers drawn on Jan. 31 and won $1.1 million.

Those numbers were: 03-05-07-16-19-30.

We’re told the winning ticket was purchased at Family Fare on South State Street in Sparta.

“I buy a Lotto 47 ticket every week to cover both draws for that week, and I always play the same set of numbers,” the winner says. “When I checked my ticket the night of the drawing and realized I’d won, it was shocking! I didn’t fully believe it until I called the Lottery the next day to verify my prize. To be honest, I’m still processing it.”

The winner elected to receive a lump-sum total of $762,000 over the annuity payments, lottery officials say. She intends to make charitable donations with her winnings and pocket the rest.

