'I'm so glad she found this safe place': Mayfly Project helps foster care kids one cast at a time

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Not all the world’s problems can be solved out on the river, but that’s not stopping the Mayfly Project from trying.

“Fly fishing is both, I would say, an art form, but it's also therapeutic as well,” Bob Lett with the Mayfly Project told me as we stood next to the Thornapple River, and I think he would know. Bob is the lead West Michigan mentor with the national non-profit, which teaches the art of fly fishing for free to kids in foster care, and in the process, they hopefully pass on a few lessons, too.

“It's a way for them to basically, kind of take their minds off of what's going on in the day-to-day, and give them some tools that they can use for the rest of their life,” Bob added.

Andy Curtis Gearing up for the river.

He’s just one of the dedicated men and women passing their love of fly fishing and conservation on to kids like Zanariea.

Or as she’s known on the water, 'BassMaster Z’.

“It's just, like, really cool. How you flip your hand back and forth.”

She’s been fishing with the Mayfly Project for a little while now, even taking a trip to fish in Yellowstone National Park, and according to her mom Katie, she is learning a lot more than just how to cast.

“She's standing taller in her confidence," Katie said. "She's, she's a little more mature about keeping the stuff in line, planning ahead, looking forward to outings.”

Andy Curtis The Mayfly Project works to support kids in foster care through fly fishing

Growth that is tied to her time spent out here on the water with dedicated mentors who really care about this time together.

“It's not like, they're like, I have to teach you again. They're like, oh, let's try it again. Let's do it and let's, um, you can do it,” Zanariea told me.

“I’m so glad she found this safe place," added Katie. "She just really came to adore these mentors.”

Now all that’s left for Zanariea is to actually take a fish off her hook.

“I don't like touching fish. They're slimy.”

That’s part of the beauty of fly fishing. There is always something new to master.

