'I was in shock!': Kent County man wins $97,885 monthly jackpot prize

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man plans to buy a new car after winning a $97,885 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the lucky player won $97,885 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on Nov. 9.

The 50-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online.

“I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game I was also earning entries into a second chance giveaway, but I never thought I would actually win,” said the player. “I was at work one day and saw I had a voicemail from a Lansing phone number. When I listened to the voicemail and learned I’d won a $97,885 prize I was in shock!

“It seemed too good to be true, so I decided to see if I had gotten any email notifications about this prize. After looking through my email, I realized I had accidentally deleted the email from the Lottery informing me of the prize. My coworker asked if something was wrong, and all I could respond was: ‘I think I just won a lot of money!’ It has been such a crazy and fun experience.”

With his winnings, the man says he plans to buy a new car and pay bills.

