'I was crying. I was happy. But I know it's a long road': MSP trooper charged in Sterling's death

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — It was an emotional day for Samuel Sterling's family. His parents are thanking Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel and her team following the report of charges in her son's death.

"I was crying. I was happy. But I know it's a long road," Sterling's mom, Andrica Cage, said.

Det/Sgt. Brian Keely, 50, faces two charges: second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

"What he did to this family has just caused so much grief, hurt, pain and anger. And before the apology that he claimed given up, I do not accept his apology because he intentionally tried to kill my son, and nothing is going to bring him back," Sterling's father, Michael Sterling, said.

Michigan State Police Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest Sterling on April 17 in Kentwood.

Sterling ran and was hit by an unmarked cruiser during the chase. Nessel says Keely was behind the wheel.

"We have found that Detective Sergeant Kelly's actions that day were legally grossly negligent and created a very high risk of death or great bodily harm, which could have otherwise been prevented," Nessel said in a video statement.

Sterling's family and attorney Ven Johnson agreed with the charges filed Tuesday.

"There should be not a single even inkling of a thought, based on one's training, that I can use this car against a person," Johnson said.

Keely's attorney, Marc Curtis, sent this statement:

It is unfortunate that in this time of political correctness, Michigan’s Attorney General has chosen to ignore the facts of this incident and rely on political pressure. It is also unfortunate that our Governor, without having seen or heard all the evidence in the case, chose to interject her opinion and side against law enforcement in this matter.



Detective/Sergeant Keely is a highly trained and decorated Trooper, a 25 year veteran of the Michigan State Police. He was assigned to the Emergency Support Team for 10 years where he was given an award for Bravery and Life Saving actions when he was shot in the chest while rescuing a hostage from being killed. D/Sgt. Keely has been assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force for several years, making hundreds of arrests without incident. D/Sgt. Keely has over 12 years experience of safely operating police vehicles without a single at fault accident in the performance of his duties. In this pursuit, he operated a vehicle that was unmarked, but equipped with emergency flashing lights and a siren that were activated and is commonly used by law enforcement around the state and country in the apprehension of wanted fugitives.



The loss of Mr. Sterling’s life is tragic and can never be replaced. D/Sgt. Keely is a man of faith and feels broken-hearted for the Sterling and Cage families.



However, this was an accident that could have been avoided had Mr. Sterling simply turned himself in prior to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force being assigned to apprehend him. This accident could have also been avoided if Mr. Sterling would have simply complied with the commands of the Detectives. Mr. Sterling’s action not only put himself in danger but the citizens that were in the area at the time.



We look forward to bringing all the evidence and facts out before the court in defense of D/Sgt. Keely.

Attorney Marc Curtis

Cage explains her feelings about that statement.

"So he thinks if my son was to stop running, you had been okay. Why was it that he couldn't get out of the car and run like the rest of them? He put everybody in danger," Cage said.

Johnson explained his feelings after hearing about the statement from the trooper's attorney.

"This is classic blame the victim," he added.

Both mother and father said they are still heartbroken after having to bury their son.

"I'm trying to survive. I'm trying to live without crying," Cage said. "This doesn't get any easier. Everybody say it will but it don't."

MSP didn't have anything to add following Nessel's announcement. Sterling's family plans to hold a rally at the state capitol on June 5.

