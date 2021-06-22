'I thought there was some kind of mistake': Rockford man wins $100,000 Powerball prize

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Rockford man says he feels blessed after winning a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Francisco Lamas matched the four white balls and the Powerball in the June 9 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Because of the Powerplay, his prize was multiplied to $100,000.

“I enjoy playing the Powerball and Mega Millions games, so I purchase tickets online from time to time,” said Lamas. “I was doing work around the house one day and realized I forgot to check my tickets, so I logged into my account and saw a balance of $100,000. I thought there was some kind of mistake until I realized I’d won a Powerball prize. I called my wife right away to tell her the news.”

The 51-year-old player bought his winning ticket online. He says he plans to save his winnings.

“Winning this is such a blessing, it still doesn’t feel real,” said Lamas.

