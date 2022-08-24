I-96 closed for over three hours due to traffic jam

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Part of the I-96 freeway is shut down while crews respond to a traffic incident involving a mobile home.

I-96 is closed at Exit #46, near the overpass that allows traffic to take M-6.

Michigan Department of Transportation publicized the shutdown at 4:20 this afternoon.

As for the cause of the incident, FOX 17 saw that a mobile home had been transported through a construction zone. Too wide for the construction zone, the mobile home had gotten jammed between a concrete barrier and the overpass to M-6.

MDOT has not yet reopened the freeway.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will provide more information when readily available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

